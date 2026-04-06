Elona Properties 17 is a real estate company established in February 2026 in Vlora, Albania, driven by a clear vision and strong commitment to achieving excellence in the buying and selling of real estate.
Operating in one of the fastest-growing property markets in Albania, our company benefits from Vlora’s unique geographical diversity, offering an exceptional range of opportunities including seaside properties, mountain views, riverside locations, and open landscapes. This diversity enables us to provide tailored solutions that meet a wide variety of client needs, whether for residential living or investment purposes.
Elona Properties 17 currently operates as an integral part of a legal studio, led by a licensed attorney with over 8 years of professional experience. This legal background provides our clients with a significant advantage, ensuring that every transaction is handled with accuracy, transparency, and full legal compliance. We also bring solid expertise in property negotiations, offering clients secure and well-structured deals.
Our portfolio includes:
We are currently in the process of building a professional team composed of experienced real estate agents with strong sales and legal knowledge, aiming to deliver high-quality service and long-term client relationships.
Although Elona Properties 17 is in its early stages, the company is growing steadily through a strategy based on professionalism, integrity, and strict adherence to legal standards.
Prior to founding the company, the founder gained valuable experience working for two years with Century 21 Marina, part of the global Century 21 network in Albania.
Our goal is to expand our presence internationally, establish a wide network of contacts and negotiations through global platforms, and continuously enhance our expertise through participation in professional training programs abroad.
“Where Legal Expertise Meets Real Estate Excellence”
Our Services
At Elona Properties 17, we provide a comprehensive range of real estate and legal services, designed to ensure a secure, transparent, and efficient experience for every client:
• Property Sales & Acquisitions
We offer professional guidance in buying and selling residential, commercial, and investment properties, carefully matching each client with the most suitable opportunities in the Vlora market.
• International Client Support
We specialize in assisting foreign buyers by providing full guidance throughout the purchasing process in Albania, ensuring clarity, security, and compliance with local legislation.
• Legal Due Diligence & Transaction Support
Led by a qualified attorney, we conduct thorough legal verification of each property, ensuring clear ownership titles, proper documentation, and risk-free transactions.
• Property Negotiation & Deal Structuring
We represent our clients’ best interests in negotiations, securing favorable terms and structuring agreements that are both legally sound and financially advantageous.
• Property Marketing & Exposure
We promote properties through targeted marketing strategies and international platforms, maximizing visibility and connecting sellers with qualified buyers worldwide.
• Investment Advisory
We provide strategic advice for investors seeking opportunities in Vlora’s growing real estate market, including apartments, hotels, and development projects.
• Property Valuation & Market Analysis
Our team offers accurate property assessments and in-depth market insights to support informed decision-making.
• Documentation & Ownership Transfer
We manage all administrative and legal procedures, ensuring a smooth and compliant transfer of ownership.