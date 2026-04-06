About the agency

Elona Properties 17 is a real estate company established in February 2026 in Vlora, Albania, driven by a clear vision and strong commitment to achieving excellence in the buying and selling of real estate.

Operating in one of the fastest-growing property markets in Albania, our company benefits from Vlora’s unique geographical diversity, offering an exceptional range of opportunities including seaside properties, mountain views, riverside locations, and open landscapes. This diversity enables us to provide tailored solutions that meet a wide variety of client needs, whether for residential living or investment purposes.

Elona Properties 17 currently operates as an integral part of a legal studio, led by a licensed attorney with over 8 years of professional experience. This legal background provides our clients with a significant advantage, ensuring that every transaction is handled with accuracy, transparency, and full legal compliance. We also bring solid expertise in property negotiations, offering clients secure and well-structured deals.

Our portfolio includes:

Apartments located in the highly sought-after areas of Uji i Ftohtë and Lungomare in Vlora

Hotels available for sale

A range of other real estate assets with strong investment potential

We are currently in the process of building a professional team composed of experienced real estate agents with strong sales and legal knowledge, aiming to deliver high-quality service and long-term client relationships.

Although Elona Properties 17 is in its early stages, the company is growing steadily through a strategy based on professionalism, integrity, and strict adherence to legal standards.

Prior to founding the company, the founder gained valuable experience working for two years with Century 21 Marina, part of the global Century 21 network in Albania.

Our goal is to expand our presence internationally, establish a wide network of contacts and negotiations through global platforms, and continuously enhance our expertise through participation in professional training programs abroad.