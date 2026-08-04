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Elena Birovchak

Ужгород
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2022
On the platform
On the platform
2 years 4 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Working time
Open now
About the agency
Real estate investment
Services
Assistance in real estate investment
Our partners
2 agents 3 agencies 4 developers
We recommend
Developers (1)
Our agents in Ukraine
Elena Birovchak
Elena Birovchak
30 properties
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