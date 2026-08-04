Elena Birovchak

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Alexander-N has been maintaining a leading position in the Odessa real estate market for 25 years thank to its expertise in finding an individual approach and innovative solutions.
In 2011, the company progressed to a new stage in achieving its goals. The main objective turned to polish the…
We invite you to use our services as a seller or a buyer and guarantee you the most reliable, fast, and profitable transactions with your real estate properties on the southern coast of Crimea.
If you need to carry out operations that are associated with the selection and acquisition of r…
FAKTOR. Real Estate in Odesa, with Confidence.
We help clients buy and sell real estate in Odesa and take care of transactions of any complexity. Behind the simplicity of our work lies a deep knowledge of the city and attention to every detail.
Our Principles
Trust, transparency, pr…
This is a company established on partnership with congenial people ready to come together towards their objectives and new results. The Mission of the company: we bring to a close all customer matters related to real estate on a turnkey basis. We wish our customers to spend more time with th…
ISIA was established in 2021 by combining long-term experience of like-minded partners in real estate and investment. Our mission is to find the best solution for the client: to combine effective investments and promising projects.We are a highly qualified team of experts working on the sust…
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