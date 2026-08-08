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Dgebua Luxury Real Estate

Georgia, Tbilisi
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2014
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Website
Website
www.elisha.ge
Working time
Closed now
About the agency

Dgebua Luxury Real Estate is an elite real estate agency with 18 years of experience in the Georgian market. We specialize in the sale and selection of exclusive apartments, penthouses, private houses, villas, commercial real estate and investment facilities in Tbilisi. We provide an individual approach, full support of the transaction, confidentiality and a high level of service. Our goal is to help each client find a property that fits their lifestyle, goals and investment expectations.

Services

Sale of luxury real estate in Tbilisi.

Selection of apartments, penthouses, private houses and commercial real estate.

Selection of investment objects.

Professional support of purchase and sale transactions.

Consultations on real estate investments.

Individual real estate search at the request of the client.

Full support of foreign buyers.

Our agents in Georgia
Tinatin Dgebuadze
Tinatin Dgebuadze
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