Dgebua Luxury Real Estate is an elite real estate agency with 18 years of experience in the Georgian market. We specialize in the sale and selection of exclusive apartments, penthouses, private houses, villas, commercial real estate and investment facilities in Tbilisi. We provide an individual approach, full support of the transaction, confidentiality and a high level of service. Our goal is to help each client find a property that fits their lifestyle, goals and investment expectations.
Sale of luxury real estate in Tbilisi.
Selection of apartments, penthouses, private houses and commercial real estate.
Selection of investment objects.
Professional support of purchase and sale transactions.
Consultations on real estate investments.
Individual real estate search at the request of the client.
Full support of foreign buyers.