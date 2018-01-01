DDA Real Estate

Mat Investment - A bridge between Turkish property developers and international property investors

Mat Investment is a Real Estate Service & Developer company which is located in Istanbul, Turkey. With more than 10 years experience, it has a reputable brand awareness not only in local, also as an international.

Mat Investment main job is to offer featured property opportunities according to clients’ need like family living, investment, unique for seasons like winter, summer and so on and so on. Every real estate client or

stakeholder has unique objectives, constraints, operational circumstances and economic realities. Mat Investment , drawing on their industry experience and unrivaled academic and professional credentials, have an in-depth

understanding of each client’s challenges and focus on how best to meet them. We serve a wide variety of clients, real estate owners, users and investors, with a complete suite of services, including strategic advisory

and transaction due diligence, capital markets and M&A advisory, restructuring, litigation support, mortgage-backed securities, tax and strategic communications.