DDA Real Estate

Turkey, 454080, г. Челябинск, ул. Труда, д.&nbsp;174, офис 89Т,
;
DDA Real Estate
Real estate agency
2007
English, Русский, Türkçe
dda-re.com/about
Company description

The international real estate agency in the UAE, Turkey, Thailand and Georgia, established in 2007, is part of the « Business-Lawyer » group of companies. The only company on the market that has more than 300 offices in Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka, offices in Kazakhstan, Turkey and a head office in Dubai.

We will select for you real estate for investment, rental or accommodation absolutely free with full support for the transaction ( our developer pays for our work ).

 

Our agents in Turkey
ddarealestatend@bk.ru
1 properties
