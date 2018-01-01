DDA Real Estate
Turkey, 454080, г. Челябинск, ул. Труда, д. 174, офис 89Т,
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2007
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
We are on social networks
Company description
The international real estate agency in the UAE, Turkey, Thailand and Georgia, established in 2007, is part of the « Business-Lawyer » group of companies. The only company on the market that has more than 300 offices in Russia from Kaliningrad to Kamchatka, offices in Kazakhstan, Turkey and a head office in Dubai.
We will select for you real estate for investment, rental or accommodation absolutely free with full support for the transaction ( our developer pays for our work ).
