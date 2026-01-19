Campus Property

We specialize in residential real estate in Munich and accompany clients in all stages of investment and property ownership. We work with both private investors and property owners, including foreign nationals, who are free to buy and sell property in Germany and are protected by German law on a par with German citizens. We consider the Munich residential real estate market as a reliable and profitable direction for investment, characterized by high liquidity, stable growth in the value of objects and stable rental income. In our work, we focus on an individual approach and long-term partnership with customers.
We provide a full range of services in the field of residential and commercial real estate. We carry out individual selection of objects in the primary and secondary markets, fully accompany the purchase and sale transactions and organize the rental of real estate. One of the key areas of our work is the comprehensive management of real estate in accordance with the standards established in Germany, which allows our clients to save time and money and be confident in the stable condition of their properties.
We also help with mortgage lending. Thanks to low interest rates on loans, we help investors significantly increase the return on investments. We accompany the process of opening an account in a German bank, selecting and attracting a mortgage on the most favorable terms, and also undertake the correct preparation of all necessary documents, including for foreign clients.