Campus Property

Services

We provide a full range of services in the field of residential and commercial real estate. We carry out individual selection of objects in the primary and secondary markets, fully accompany the purchase and sale transactions and organize the rental of real estate. One of the key areas of our work is the comprehensive management of real estate in accordance with the standards established in Germany, which allows our clients to save time and money and be confident in the stable condition of their properties.

We also help with mortgage lending. Thanks to low interest rates on loans, we help investors significantly increase the return on investments. We accompany the process of opening an account in a German bank, selecting and attracting a mortgage on the most favorable terms, and also undertake the correct preparation of all necessary documents, including for foreign clients.