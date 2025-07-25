  1. Realting.com
Bereal Estate

Greece,
;
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2021
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
bereal.gr/
About the agency

The BEREAL agent network represents the most authoritative luxury real estate market shaper in Halkidiki, Greece and the Balkans. Beyond the reliable advice and the personal experienced touch of our agents, BEREAL can offer you a new way of life that pleases and serves you. Our belief that proper promotion is a matter of utmost importance for the promotion of a property, our love for luxury properties, knowledge of the real estate market in the areas where we operate, combined with our many years of experience in tax and legal matters, led us to create the BEREAL real estate company. In the spirit of innovation, an excellent real estate consultancy operates in Halkidiki, offering access to a large inventory of luxury properties for sale, exploitation of accommodation, catering or entertainment businesses, achieving this by providing support services to the legal and accounting process. Our effectiveness is judged by the quality and integrity of the people in our network and our services.
BEREAL's goal is to create a unique experience in the REAL ESTATE sector. Having listened to the needs of the market and the needs of the investor, we undertake the process from the suggestion of the property, to the moment you receive the key in your hand!

Services

The provision of high-quality services as follows:

Specialized staff, available to assist where required.
New offices in Paliouri, Halkidiki, a strategic location.
Collaboration with experienced and certified real estate appraisers.
Legal department that will support you throughout the purchase and sale procedures.
Golden Visa: we carry out the entire procedure required for its acquisition, which offers automatic access to the European Union.
Establishment of a network of partners according to your needs
Our values are summarized in reliability, professionalism, direct communication, effective service, achieving new goals as well as providing comprehensive premium services!
It will be our pleasure to contact us and an even greater pleasure to welcome you to the BEREAL offices.

Working time
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
Day off
