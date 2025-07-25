Bereal Estate

About the agency

The BEREAL agent network represents the most authoritative luxury real estate market shaper in Halkidiki, Greece and the Balkans. Beyond the reliable advice and the personal experienced touch of our agents, BEREAL can offer you a new way of life that pleases and serves you. Our belief that proper promotion is a matter of utmost importance for the promotion of a property, our love for luxury properties, knowledge of the real estate market in the areas where we operate, combined with our many years of experience in tax and legal matters, led us to create the BEREAL real estate company. In the spirit of innovation, an excellent real estate consultancy operates in Halkidiki, offering access to a large inventory of luxury properties for sale, exploitation of accommodation, catering or entertainment businesses, achieving this by providing support services to the legal and accounting process. Our effectiveness is judged by the quality and integrity of the people in our network and our services.

BEREAL's goal is to create a unique experience in the REAL ESTATE sector. Having listened to the needs of the market and the needs of the investor, we undertake the process from the suggestion of the property, to the moment you receive the key in your hand!