ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL

Services

We help with all procedures in connection with the purchase or sale of your property, so you don't have to worry about anything. We follow you from the first meeting until the sale or purchase is finalised.

We use a professional photographer for exclusive sales, and post your property on several national and international property portals.

We ensure that all the necessary documents are prepared, and carry out the entire process with you at the notary's office.

We provide all the necessary documentation you need.

We help you apply for a NIE number (Spanish identity document), we also help you open a bank account etc.

We also have co-operation partners, if you need, who can offer you loan financing.

We follow up by helping you arrange name changes on contracts with suppliers when the purchase or sale of the property is finalised.

We have contacts with craftsmen in all trades, and can assist you with help with rehabilitation/refurbishment, and everything else you need after the sale or purchase process has been completed.