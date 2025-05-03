  1. Realting.com
ART Real Estate Costa Blanca SL

Spain, Benidorm
Real estate agency
2016
1 month
English, Deutsch, Español, Français, Svenska
artrealestate.es/
About the agency

ART Real Estate is a Norwegian-owned brokerage agency with focus In Costa Blanca North. The team has real estate sales and development experience in Spain, as well as a many years from construction industry and assessment engineer from Norway. Our goal is to find YOU the dream property and helping you to be owner of your own home in Spain. We provide a smooth and safe transaction for both buyers and sellers by focusing on quality and seamless operations, and will help both buyer and seller with all necessary dokuments regarding the transaction. Our office is in Albir, near the famos Albir beach. We are focusing on properties in and around Albir, Alfas Del Pi, La Nucia, and Altea, but will also have properties and work together with other agencies in the area and other parts of Spain. We will have both new construction and second hand residences in our portfolio.

Services

We help with all procedures in connection with the purchase or sale of your property, so you don't have to worry about anything. We follow you from the first meeting until the sale or purchase is finalised.

We use a professional photographer for exclusive sales, and post your property on several national and international property portals.

We ensure that all the necessary documents are prepared, and carry out the entire process with you at the notary's office.

We provide all the necessary documentation you need.

We help you apply for a NIE number (Spanish identity document), we also help you open a bank account etc.

We also have co-operation partners, if you need, who can offer you loan financing.

We follow up by helping you arrange name changes on contracts with suppliers when the purchase or sale of the property is finalised.

We have contacts with craftsmen in all trades, and can assist you with help with rehabilitation/refurbishment, and everything else you need after the sale or purchase process has been completed.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 13:10
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Madrid)
Monday
10:00 - 17:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 17:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 17:00
Thursday
10:00 - 17:00
Friday
10:00 - 17:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Spain
Stig Totland
Stig Totland
119 properties
Jemma Corrine
Jemma Corrine
9 properties
Valerie Verkest
Valerie Verkest
