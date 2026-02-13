A+RealEstate Montenegro

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
The KaraTau team has been working in Montenegro since 2011. We have expertise in selling residential real estate on the coast. Besides, we are always ready to offer you only the best options on the most favourable terms. At the same time, we guarantee transaction transparency, no hidden fees…
ES35 - A portal to a new life in the Balkans!
ES35 real estate platform is great tool for both: those who try to sell real estate or rent out their propery and those who wants to buy a house, apartment, land or business premises as well as those who are searching for a best properies for rent.
When we are contacted by the clients who want to buy a house in Montenegro or solve other issues related to the purchase of real estate, we aim to help them to choose the best house or apartment, to perfectly draw up and execute documents saving their money, and also we try to be aware of th…
Smart & Rich Real Estate Agency in Montenegro will help you choose the best property on the market, regardless of whether you want to invest in real estate in order to generate income or save money, or for your own residence. In any case, you will need a conscientious consultant who knows al…
When you buy any property overseas, whether it's for use as a holiday home, permanent home or investment, you want to ensure you are using the right people to help you through the process, and that's where, if you are looking to buy property in Montenegro, the team at CMM Montenegro can help…