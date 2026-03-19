Ardor real estate agency

About the agency

ARDOR Group offers consulting services and property-finding services for those who wish to sell, buy, invest in, or rent prestigious real estate in the Kvarner region, Istria, and throughout Croatia, as well as for those who want to manage high-standard transactions in a confidential manner.

ARDOR was created from the visionary idea of its founder, who introduced a new real-estate concept capable of combining services, environmental protection, and the pursuit of quality and well-being. Our greatest asset is our clients. For this reason, we build our business around their specific needs, making our experience, skills, and professionalism fully available to them.

We have developed the ability to understand and interpret our clients’ needs, acting as property finders who can identify and select the most suitable solutions for their specific goals, because a house or apartment is not merely a property, but a value that endures over time.