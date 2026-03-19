Ardor real estate agency

ARDOR Group offers consulting services and property-finding services for those who wish to sell, buy, invest in, or rent prestigious real estate in the Kvarner region, Istria, and throughout Croatia, as well as for those who want to manage high-standard transactions in a confidential manner.
ARDOR was created from the visionary idea of its founder, who introduced a new real-estate concept capable of combining services, environmental protection, and the pursuit of quality and well-being. Our greatest asset is our clients. For this reason, we build our business around their specific needs, making our experience, skills, and professionalism fully available to them.
We have developed the ability to understand and interpret our clients’ needs, acting as property finders who can identify and select the most suitable solutions for their specific goals, because a house or apartment is not merely a property, but a value that endures over time.
Our ability, built on more than 30 years of experience across various fields, is to identify for each type of client their style, lifestyle, ideal location, and in one word… their perfect home, investment, and more.
Through its expanded structure, ARDOR operates with an organization based on business units and an integrated approach between different teams. This enables ARDOR to offer comprehensive, integrated services specifically designed to ensure maximum return on investment for property owners and developers.