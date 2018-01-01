  1. Realting.com
Turkey, Antalya Konyaaltı gursu mah ataturk bulvari
Real estate agency
2010
English, Türkçe
anadolproperty.net
Our company Anadol property has been established in 2013 in Antalya city 

We have more than 300 properties for sale in Antalya villas , apartments, lands , in addition to the under construction projects .

we have a  good experience and knowledge about the construction companies in turkey and that allowd us to choose the best companies to deal with .

 

Our team is ready to recieve your calls  and asks about everything related to the realestate investment in turkey ,and we are ready to answer and send you photis and informations about the properties we have And we make an appointment to visit us in our office and take a tour in the city to show the client some options.

After choosing the property we will do the operation of the buy from A to Z .

and we have After buying services like renting the house or apartment , or reselling it etc...

 

Benan Öztürk
4 properties
