  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Агентство недвижимости

Агентство недвижимости

Georgia, Багратион
Share using:
QR
Агентство недвижимости
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
Русский
Agencies nearby
Niko
2 166 properties

NIKO Real Estate Agency is a professional agency with many years of experience. Our specialization is the sale of real estate in Georgia on the Black Sea coast. During many years of our successful work, we have achieved really good results in this field and assisted many clients in purchasing comfortable housing. Over the years we have become even better, improved our knowledge, expanded our capabilities, and built mutually beneficial, trusting relationships with developers and other organizations, allowing us to quickly and professionally resolve any issues. We are aware of all the pitfalls and know how to deal with them correctly. There is always room for mistakes in the process of acquiring experience, but thanks to our persistence, diligence, faith in our abilities, comprehensive partnership and client support, today our opportunities have reached a new, highly professional level! NIKO Real Estate Agency is not a newly opened real estate agency in Georgia, but a big friendly team of professionals that by choosing a new marketing strategy has entered not only the markets of Russia, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and other CIS countries, but also the majority of European countries. NIKO Real Estate Agency is your choice for reliability, success and security!

Basidon
3 properties

More than 15 years of experience, consultations and a full package of real estate services.

ELT Building
1 property

Elt Building is a developer and construction company which has started a considerable activity in Adjara, particularly in Batumi since 2017.

The company’s start-up was a multifunctional apartment complex Sunrise in the new Boulevard, on the first line of the Black Sea coastline with well-developed surrounding amenities and a number of advantages.

Elt Building is an affiliated company of the financial organization Elt company existing for 15 years since the business-environment has not been created in the country. The company’s main occupation is a pawn shop chain which is successfully handled by more than 150 colleagues in 22 service centers.

The construction company Elt Building is building materials of high quality, innovative technologies, modern and comfortable design, responsibility, reliability, correct management and well-trained staff.

The company already has business relationships with reliable partners in Ukraine, Russia, Qazaqstan, Israel, Spain, Iran, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Armenia. 

Our man goal is creating a modern, comfortable, healthy and safe environment in the current and other next projects.

Prestige Georgia LLC
50 properties
Geo Estate
91 property

Geo Estate — is a real estate agency founded in 2018 in Batumi. The company specializes in investments in luxury, new-build property with increased profitability. We provide our customers with personal and comprehensive expert assistance, as well as legal support at every stage of the deal. Moreover, we do not charge you a commission and thanks to our knowledge of market conjecture guarantee the best property price, which allows you to buy real estate cheaper and with more favorable conditions, than if you purchase it from the developer directly.

Realting.com
Go