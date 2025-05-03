Elite Property Slovenia is a trusted real estate agency specializing in quality properties across Slovenia. We offer a carefully selected range of homes and investment opportunities in the country’s most attractive locations. All properties are represented by licensed agents, ensuring reliable and professional service.
Our team provides full support throughout the buying or selling process, as well as guidance on planning, renovation, and property management. We also assist with legal and tax matters related to real estate, along with relocation services, company setup, and help with residence permits and visas.
In addition to our listed properties, we offer a Property Finder Service, where we search the market to help you find the perfect fit for your needs. Let us know your preferences, and we’ll handle the rest.