Slovenia, Upravna Enota Ljubljana
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2009
On the platform
1 year 1 month
Languages
English
Website
www.elitepropertyslovenia.com
About the agency

Elite Property Slovenia is a trusted real estate agency specializing in quality properties across Slovenia. We offer a carefully selected range of homes and investment opportunities in the country’s most attractive locations. All properties are represented by licensed agents, ensuring reliable and professional service.

Services

Our team provides full support throughout the buying or selling process, as well as guidance on planning, renovation, and property management. We also assist with legal and tax matters related to real estate, along with relocation services, company setup, and help with residence permits and visas.

In addition to our listed properties, we offer a Property Finder Service, where we search the market to help you find the perfect fit for your needs. Let us know your preferences, and we’ll handle the rest.

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 13:09
(UTC+2:00, Europe/Ljubljana)
Monday
09:00 - 17:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 17:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 17:00
Thursday
09:00 - 17:00
Friday
09:00 - 17:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Slovenia
Eva Jakopin
Eva Jakopin
30 properties
