ELITE PROPERTY SLOVENIA

Services

Our team provides full support throughout the buying or selling process, as well as guidance on planning, renovation, and property management. We also assist with legal and tax matters related to real estate, along with relocation services, company setup, and help with residence permits and visas.

In addition to our listed properties, we offer a Property Finder Service, where we search the market to help you find the perfect fit for your needs. Let us know your preferences, and we’ll handle the rest.