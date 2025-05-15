The concept of Pop Art style

Pop art is literally popular art. In interiors, the ’Pop Art’ style is a riot of colour, paintings by contemporary artists, bold sculptures, unusual combinations and a total lack of complexes.

The style of pop art appeared in the 60s of XX century. Its most famous representative is American artist Andy Warhol. He created the real masterpieces from ordinary soup cans, advertising booklets and hundreds of copies of Marilyn Monroe’s poster.

Today pop-art is the use of advertising posters, bright banners, acid colours and much more in the interior. The main condition is to turn ordinary mass-produced things into works of art.

Pop art in interior design follows several rules:

The first is paintings on the walls. It could be a portrait of a beloved dog painted in phosphorescent colours, a picture of a famous politician in an ultra-modern manner, a photo of a musician in neon light.

The second — unusual sculptures. Large purple cows (as in commercials for famous chocolates), sculpted «in plastic» popular cartoon characters, logos of global brands — all this could be a striking detail of the flat or house , whose owner has decided on a creative interior.

, whose owner has decided on a creative interior. The third is an accent wall for creativity. Comic book characters of the last century, pictures from your favourite bubble gum wrappers, car brands — you can put anything you like. The main thing is that the images should be 100% recognisable.

Fourthly, fabrics in bright colours. For a pop-art interior, wild prints on bed linen, «gaudy» curtains or neon cushions are perfectly normal.

Fifth is colourful furniture. A bright yellow sofa in the interior is an attempt to get closer to pop art. And if you add to the room acid pouffes, unusual designer chairs and huge pink chairs, it is sure to add mood even in the most boring space.