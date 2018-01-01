  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New residence ARIA with a swimming pool and kids' playgrounds, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

New residence ARIA with a swimming pool and kids' playgrounds, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€218,047
;
11
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a park, a swimming pool, a gym, kids' playgrounds, shops and restaurants, a barbecue area, mosques.

Completion - July, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai International Airport — 28 minutes
  • Dubai Mall — 29 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab — 24 minutes
  • Dubai Marina — 27 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€393,478
Residential complex High-rise premium residence Creek Residences near the yacht marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€886,917
Apartment building 2BR | Elvira | Marina View
Dubai, UAE
from
€487,642
Residential complex Furnished apartments with large balconies in Avanti residential complex with a gym, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€354,200
Apartment building 3BR | The Highbury | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,70M
You are viewing
New residence ARIA with a swimming pool and kids' playgrounds, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€218,047
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building 3BR | Arbor View | Dubai
Apartment building 3BR | Arbor View | Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€644,000
Completion date: 2026
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 3 bedroom apartment, located in Arjan, known as Arbor View by Ellington Properties Amenities & Facilities; 3 Bedroom 4 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 1,761 Sqft Work Station Powder room Laundry area Maid room Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Jogging, Running & Cycling track Fitness centre School & Institute Sports court Location Nearby; Dubai Marina – 20 mins Palm Jumeirah – 20 mins Dubai Mall – 20 min DWC Airport – 25 mins Downtown Dubai – 30 mins Dubai International Airport – 30 mins For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex New residence Elitz 3 with swimming pools, a business center and a mini golf course, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Elitz 3 with swimming pools, a business center and a mini golf course, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€466,329
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features lounge areas, an outdoor cinema, a business center, a cafe, a kids' pool and a playground, a barbecue area, a library, a gym, a dance studio, a mini golf course, sports grounds, a swimming pool, a jacuzzi, a beauty salon, a yoga deck, a health club. Completion - 4th quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes Burj Khalifa - 22 km Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€266,372
Area 49–80 m²
3 properties 3
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Sky Gardens — 45-story skyscraper located in DIFC, central district of Dubai. DIFC — is one of the most multifunctional areas in Dubai, on the territory of which there are many skyscrapers. Sky Gardens provides its residents with studios, penthouses and apartments with 1 — 3 bedrooms, penthouses, offices. Complex amenities: - Wellness center; - Equipped fitness club; - Gym; - A restaurant; - Supermarkets; - Landscaping garden; - Children's playground; - Kindergarten; - Concierge; - Parking. Location: Sky Gardens skyscraper is located in the DIFC area, which is the central area with access to many transport interchanges. There are nearby stops for buses and trams, and also metro stations. 6 minutes is enough to get to Dubai Mall, 18 minutes drive is Burj Al Arab, 20 — Palm Jumeirah, and for 23 you can get to The Walk JBR. Dubai International Airport is just a 13-minute drive away, and the new Al Maktoum International Airport will be reached by about 40 minutes. DIFC has open cafes and restaurants, retail stores, squares and gardens, public areas, cafe terraces and benches. Day care centers for children and a playground for children are also built inside the complex. Near Sky Gardens are the Emirates Financial Towers, Al Attar Tower, 21st Century Tower, Aspin Residential Tower, Maze Tower, as well as Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall and Sheikh Zayed Road. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
Realting.com
Go