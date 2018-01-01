New residence ARIA with a swimming pool and kids' playgrounds, Town Square, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €266,372

49–80 m² 3

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Sky Gardens — 45-story skyscraper located in DIFC, central district of Dubai. DIFC — is one of the most multifunctional areas in Dubai, on the territory of which there are many skyscrapers. Sky Gardens provides its residents with studios, penthouses and apartments with 1 — 3 bedrooms, penthouses, offices. Complex amenities: - Wellness center; - Equipped fitness club; - Gym; - A restaurant; - Supermarkets; - Landscaping garden; - Children's playground; - Kindergarten; - Concierge; - Parking. Location: Sky Gardens skyscraper is located in the DIFC area, which is the central area with access to many transport interchanges. There are nearby stops for buses and trams, and also metro stations. 6 minutes is enough to get to Dubai Mall, 18 minutes drive is Burj Al Arab, 20 — Palm Jumeirah, and for 23 you can get to The Walk JBR. Dubai International Airport is just a 13-minute drive away, and the new Al Maktoum International Airport will be reached by about 40 minutes. DIFC has open cafes and restaurants, retail stores, squares and gardens, public areas, cafe terraces and benches. Day care centers for children and a playground for children are also built inside the complex. Near Sky Gardens are the Emirates Financial Towers, Al Attar Tower, 21st Century Tower, Aspin Residential Tower, Maze Tower, as well as Burj Khalifa, The Dubai Mall and Sheikh Zayed Road. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!