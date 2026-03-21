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Houses for monthly rent in Takhian Tia, Thailand

Bang Lamung
3
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6 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Semi Detached House for Rent Single House Style in East Pattaya This semi-detached house is …
$1,233
per month
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5 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Pool Villa for Rent – North Pattaya, Private Pool and Karaoke Room Experience refined…
$2,158
per month
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3 bedroom house in Takhian Tia, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
House for Rent in East Pattaya Presenting a cozy and spacious house for rent located in a pe…
$1,079
per month
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4 bedroom house in Bang Lamung, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedrooms House in East Pattaya for Rent - This 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom corner house in East …
$2,004
per month
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3 bedroom house in Takhian Tia, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms Modern House in East Pattaya for Rent - This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom home is situat…
$1,079
per month
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2 bedroom house in Takhian Tia, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Beds 2 Baths House for Rent in East Pattaya. Offering 220 Sqm of land plot size and a livi…
$462
per month
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