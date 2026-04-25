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Houses for monthly rent in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand

Nong Prue
28
Na Kluea
4
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31 property total found
4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
For Rent East Pattaya House 4 Bedroom Single House This house for rent in East Pattaya is lo…
$1,687
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Comfortable 3-Bedroom House for Rent in North Pattaya – Pet Friendly and Fully Furnished Loc…
$1,233
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Private Pool Villa House for Rent in East Pattaya This private pool villa is located in a qu…
$1,840
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
3-Bedroom House for Rent – East Pattaya This well-maintained home offers a spacious and prac…
$925
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms House for Sale in North Pattaya. Offering 400 Sqm of land plot size a…
$2,158
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
House for Rent in Na Kluea, North Pattaya This newly renovated detached house is located in…
$1,541
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms House for Rent in East Pattaya – This spacious 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom two-storey h…
$2,158
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms House in East Pattaya for Rent - This 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom house in Nong Pla Lai…
$2,312
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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6 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
6 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Resort Style Pool Villa for Rent in Central Pattaya Siam Country Club Area This resort style…
$3,083
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Single Storey Detached House for Rent – 3 Bedrooms, Nern Plub Wan, East Pattaya This well ma…
$986
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Spacious 5-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent – Siam Country Club, Pattaya Located in the highly so…
$2,620
per month
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4 bedroom house in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4 Bedrooms House in East Pattaya for Rent - This modern 4-bedroom, 4-bathroom house in Nong …
$2,928
per month
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4 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious 4-Bedroom House for Rent – Prime Location in Central Pattaya This beautifully desig…
$1,541
per month
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious House for Rent in Nong Prue East Pattaya The house is surrounded by food sources, l…
$1,387
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom townthouse in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Townhouse 3 Bedroom Corner Unit for Rent in East Pattaya This corner townhouse sits on 18 sq…
$925
per month
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
4-Bedroom Semi-Detached House for Rent in Khao Noi, East Pattaya Spacious two-storey semi-d…
$1,387
per month
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2 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Townhouse for Rent in North Pattaya This well-maintained townhouse presents an excellent opp…
$617
per month
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2 bedroom house in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
2 Bedrooms House for Rent in East Pattaya - This cozy and well-maintained 2-bedroom, 2-bathr…
$678
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Single house for rent in Soi Khao Noi, East Pattaya This single detached house is available …
$863
per month
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5 bedroom house in Na Kluea, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Luxury Beachfront Pool Villa for Rent – Wongamat Beach, North Pattaya Experience the pinnacl…
$9,864
per month
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5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury Pool Villa for Sale in East Pattaya This exclusive luxury pool villa offers exception…
$863,132
per month
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5 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
5 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Pool Villa for Rent in Siam Country Club Discover an exceptional opportunity to own a modern…
$2,312
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Naklua House for Rent 3 Bedroom Pet Friendly Home North Pattaya This house for rent in Naklu…
$1,165
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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4 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
4 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Two-Story Detached House for Rent in Central Pattaya Discover a comfortable modern lifestyle…
$1,233
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Single House for Rent with 3 Bedrooms in Central Pattaya This detached house is located in C…
$1,079
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Newly Built Modern Pool villa for Rent in East Pattaya Near Nongprue Health Park This beauti…
$1,695
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
House for Rent in East Pattaya – Fully Furnished Corner House This house for rent in East P…
$925
per month
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3 bedroom house in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedroom House for Rent in North Pattaya – This house offers a total land size of 360 SQM w…
$2,004
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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3 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
2-Storey Detached House for Rent – Central Pattaya Available for rent, a fully furnished 2-s…
$1,233
per month
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PLC Real Estate
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2 bedroom house in Nong Prue, Thailand
2 bedroom house
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Newly Renovated 2-Storey House for Rent – Nern Plub Wan, East Pattaya This beautifully renov…
$1,202
per month
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