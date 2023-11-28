Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Sweden
  3. Residential
  4. Haparanda

Residential properties for sale in Haparanda, Sweden

1 property total found
9 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Haparanda, Sweden
9 room house in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Haparanda, Sweden
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Floor 3/3
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
€112,500
Mir