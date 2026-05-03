Houses for sale in South Africa

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2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Southbroom, South Africa
4 bedroom house
Southbroom, South Africa
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 200 m²
Number of floors 2
This property is a distinguished offering in Southbroom, South Africa, providing an impressi…
$644,935
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English
4 bedroom Mansion in George, South Africa
4 bedroom Mansion
George, South Africa
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 660 m²
Number of floors 2
THE HORIZON HOUSE – Exquisite Luxury VillaWhere architecture meets the Indian OceanPinnacle …
$1,01M
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Agency
ISB Global Immobilien
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
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