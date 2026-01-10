Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Seychelles
  3. Residential

Residential property in Seychelles

2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Baie Lazare, Seychelles
3 bedroom house
Baie Lazare, Seychelles
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 310 m²
Number of floors 1
Our cottage village is located on the top of a hill, which offers panoramic views of the oce…
$750,000
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Kensington Construction
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
3 bedroom house in Baie Lazare, Seychelles
3 bedroom house
Baie Lazare, Seychelles
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
Our cottage village is located on the top of a hill, which offers panoramic views of the oce…
$2,10M
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
Kensington Construction
Languages
English, Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Seychelles

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go