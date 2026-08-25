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Villas for sale in Senegal

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Thiès Region
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6 properties total found
Villa in Mbour, Senegal
Villa
Mbour, Senegal
$2,32M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Gandigal, Senegal
Villa
Gandigal, Senegal
$1,15M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Dakar, Senegal
Villa
Dakar, Senegal
$2 648
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Villa in Deni Guedj, Senegal
Villa
Deni Guedj, Senegal
$4,41M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Warang, Senegal
Villa
Warang, Senegal
$794 405
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa in Saly Portudal, Senegal
Villa
Saly Portudal, Senegal
$1,74M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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