UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
A representative of top developers
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Condo
House
Mansion
Villa
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Residential
Nigeria
Residential properties for sale in Nigeria
Lagos
6
Federal Capital Territory
3
Clear all
16 properties total found
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Duplex 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with garage, with surveillance security system
Nigeria
6
6
1
Detached Duplex with private parking space and security office. Gated compound located at Op…
€512,920
Recommend
Mansion 6 bedrooms with oceanviewLagos
Jinadu, Nigeria
6
6
2
EXQUISITELY DESIGNED CONTEMPORARY OCEAN VIEW 6BEDROOM DETACHED LUXURY MANSION WITH 2-ROOMS B…
€4,72M
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with #Nigeriaproperty, with #Lagosrealestate, with #Nigeriarealestate
Jinadu, Nigeria
5
5
600 m²
This exquisitely finished 5 BEDROOM FULLY DETACHED DUPLEX with SWIMMING POOL, CINEMA ROOM, P…
€172,000
Recommend
5 room house with Executive, with Nigeriaproperty, with Lagosproperty
Ajah, Nigeria
5
5
2
Impeccable architecture, 5 bedroom Fully detached duplex with an open terrace in a fully sec…
€323,928
Recommend
4 room apartment with #villa #CapitalAbuja #LuxuryAbuja #CityofAbuja #VillaAbuja #Condoabuja #Penthouseabuja #Rooftop Terraceabuja
Ogoyo, Nigeria
4
4
2/2
4-bedroom Terrace with a BQ located within a conducive and serviced estate in Lekki, Lagos. …
€363,805
Recommend
Condo 5 rooms with LEKKI LAGOS, with #Nigeria, with #Lekki
Lekki, Nigeria
5
5
3/3
Luxury Detached Duplex Lekki 5 Bedrooms Fully Detached Duplex with BQ!! Features: I…
€363,805
Recommend
Mansion 3 bedrooms with #lagos
Jinadu, Nigeria
3
3
6
3 Bedroom Apartment For Sale Price: 250M Naira Location: Ikoyi, Lagos Features: - New…
€566,608
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with Capitalcity, with THE BELLAVUE, with Abujavilla
Nigeria
4
5
2
PROJECT BRIEF The Bellevue Residences IV project is luxury living at its very best. All o…
€720,000
Recommend
Mansion 4 bedrooms villa, with CityofAbuja, with VillaAbuja
Guzape, Nigeria
2
5
45 m²
2
PROJECT BRIEF-THE HILLS RESIDENCES Situated in the heart of the FCT with easy access to t…
€226,643
Recommend
3 room house with Nigeria, with Abuja, with Abujahousing
Abuja, Nigeria
1
6
210 m²
2
The Promenade Estate IV: PROJECT BRIEF The project site is within the Lokogoma district m…
€70,000
Recommend
Duplex 5 bedrooms with #Lekki, with #lagos, with #Nigeria
Ajah, Nigeria
5
1
Exquisitely finished 5 BEDROOM FULLY DETACHED DUPLEX with SWIMMING POOL, CINEMA, and STUDY r…
€850,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa
Raha, Nigeria
3
32
141 m²
€600,000
Recommend
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Nigeria
4
4
Elizabeth Court is a Four (4) bedroom fully detached duplex in Queens Garden Estate at Isher…
€172,816
Recommend
Villa 5 room villa with Developments, with Nigeria
Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria
10
7
The Bellavue Residences IV Project is a delight to the entirety of theintellectual and globa…
€679,930
Recommend
4 room apartment with Investments, with Buying a property, with Residence and citizenship
Nigeria
4
4
Ajah is a large neighbourhood in the Lekki area of Lagos. It spans from Victoria Garden C…
€2,23M
Recommend
3 room apartment with Developments, with #property #jointventure #investment
Nigeria
10
3
JOINT VENTURE IN VICTORIA ISLAND LAGOS NIGERIA. Here is a bare land in this strategic lo…
€8,70M
Recommend
Property types in Nigeria
apartments
houses
Properties features in Nigeria
with sea view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL