Realting.com
Residential
Kyrgyzstan
Residential properties for sale in Kyrgyzstan
Issyk-Kul Region
16
Cholpon-Ata
6
Clear all
18 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room house with furniture, with appliances, with parking
Choktal, Kyrgyzstan
3
2
78 m²
€87,167
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with appliances, with parking
Korumdu, Kyrgyzstan
3
1
70 m²
3/5
Идеальный вариант для инвестиций (сдавать в аренду можно в сезон посуточно, в несезон помеся…
€94,746
Recommend
1 room apartment
Choktal, Kyrgyzstan
2
1
50 m²
3/3
Идеальный вариант для инвестиций (сдавать в аренду можно в сезон посуточно, в несезон помеся…
€59,690
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with parking
Bosteri, Kyrgyzstan
6
164 m²
Идеальный вариант для инвестиций (сдавать в аренду можно в сезон посуточно, в несезон помеся…
€151,594
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Korumdu, Kyrgyzstan
3
1
59 m²
4
An ideal option for investment ( can be rented during the season for rent, off-season ), and…
€85,272
Recommend
2 room house with furniture, with parking, with with repair
Kojoyar, Kyrgyzstan
3
1
70 m²
1
An ideal option for investment ( can be rented during the season for rent, off-season ), and…
€52,111
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with parking, with with repair
Bosteri, Kyrgyzstan
3
1
40 m²
3/4
An ideal option for investment ( can be rented during the season for rent, off-season ), and…
€50,216
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Choktal, Kyrgyzstan
3
1
70 m²
2/2
An ideal option for investment ( can be rented during the season for rent, off-season ), and…
€51,163
Recommend
1 room apartment with furniture, with mountain view, with appliances
Bosteri, Kyrgyzstan
2
1
55 m²
3/5
An ideal option for investment ( can be rented during the season for rent, off-season ), and…
€56,848
Recommend
3 room house with furniture, with parking, with with repair
Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
4
2
130 m²
Ideal for both ( investment can be rented during the season, off-season ), and for personal …
€96,641
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with mountain view
Balykchy, Kyrgyzstan
4
2
190 m²
3
Ideal for both ( investment can be rented during the season, off-season ), and for personal …
€149,699
Recommend
3 room cottage with balcony, with furniture, with sea view
Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
3
191 m²
Ideal for both ( investment can be rented during the season, off-season ), and for personal …
€174,333
Recommend
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with parking
Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
3
1
73 m²
2
Ideal for both ( investment can be rented during the season, off-season ), and for personal …
€54,953
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with appliances, with parking
Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
3
1
60 m²
1/2
Ideal for both ( investment can be rented during the season, off-season ), and for personal …
€45,478
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with parking, with with repair
Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
2
1
50 m²
2/2
Ideal for both ( investment can be rented during the season, off-season ), and for personal …
€39,793
Recommend
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan
5
4
135 m²
2
€66,322
Recommend
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
5
2
256 m²
4/4
Club House & laquo; Prestige Hall & raquo;About the club houseClosed VIP Town32 apartments o…
Price on request
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
4
2
205 m²
3/4
Club House & laquo; Prestige Hall & raquo;About the club houseClosed VIP Town32 apartments o…
Price on request
Recommend
