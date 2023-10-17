Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Belgium

Villa 5 room villa in Hoeselt, Belgium
Villa 5 room villa
Hoeselt, Belgium
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 5
Area 815 m²
Number of floors 3
Grand villa (814m²) with swimming pond, pool house and park gardens of 8.490m² This extensi…
€1,40M
Apartment in Brussels, Belgium
Apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Area 73 m²
Belgium Ghent Apartments in the historical part of the city Location: Ghent Center, next to …
€169,000
Apartment in Brussels, Belgium
Apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Area 105 m²
Belgium Ghent Modern apartments in Ghent Location: Eeklo Nearby Station area are all the nec…
€237,250
Apartment in Brussels, Belgium
Apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Area 180 m²
Belgium Ghent Exclusive apartment in the historic center of the apartment in a renovated bui…
€640,000
2 room apartment in Brussels, Belgium
2 room apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Belgium Ghent Apartments 20 km from Ghent Location: the ancient city of Aalste (Alst), betwe…
€160,000
2 room apartment with basement in Brussels, Belgium
2 room apartment with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 2
Area 74 m²
Belgium Ghent Apartments in a renovated house near the railway station The location is excel…
€250,000
House with basement in Brussels, Belgium
House with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Area 598 m²
Belgium Bruges House with fireplace with Bruges The location of the house is very good: ther…
€379,000
House with terrace in Brussels, Belgium
House with terrace
Brussels, Belgium
Area 832 m²
Belgium Bruges One-story house with a terrace in Bruges Year built: 1966 Living area of the …
€299,000
House in Brussels, Belgium
House
Brussels, Belgium
Area 114 m²
Belgium Bruges New house with an attic in Bruges Year built: 2004 Distance: to the stop of p…
€345,000
House in Brussels, Belgium
House
Brussels, Belgium
Area 596 m²
Belgium Bruges Cozy house with fireplace in Bruges Residential area of the house: 193 m2 Tot…
€429,000
Villa Villa with basement in Brussels, Belgium
Villa Villa with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Area 257 m²
Belgium Bruges Beautiful villa with a winter garden. Living area of the villa: 257 m2 Total …
€637,000
Villa Villa with basement, with sauna in Brussels, Belgium
Villa Villa with basement, with sauna
Brussels, Belgium
Area 325 m²
Belgium Bruges Villa with a beautiful huge garden Living area of the villa: 325 m2 Total are…
€1,63M
Villa Villa in Brussels, Belgium
Villa Villa
Brussels, Belgium
Area 2 500 m²
Belgium Ghent Cozy villa with pool and jacuzzi Total area 2500 m2: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, …
€1,30M
3 room apartment in Brussels, Belgium
3 room apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 3
Area 122 m²
Floor 4
Belgium.Brussels Apartment near Zhurdan Square Location: the city center between Leopold Par…
€390,000
4 room apartment in Brussels, Belgium
4 room apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Belgium.Brussels Apartment near St.Catherine The apartment has a very good location: in the …
€415,000
3 room apartment in Brussels, Belgium
3 room apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Belgium.Brussels Apartment in Ixel Apartment after excellent repairs, with beautiful views f…
€445,000
4 room apartment with basement in Brussels, Belgium
4 room apartment with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Belgium.Brussels Apartment in a kindergarten in the city center The apartment has a unique l…
€449,500
4 room apartment with basement in Brussels, Belgium
4 room apartment with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 4
Area 181 m²
Floor 1
Belgium.Brussels Large apartment in the Ukkel area Location: the first high floor of a 6-sto…
€470,000
3 room apartment with terrace in Brussels, Belgium
3 room apartment with terrace
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 3
Area 110 m²
Belgium.Brussels Apartment opposite Jardin Du Roy Ixel District, apartment with a large terr…
€490,000
Apartment with yard, with basement in Brussels, Belgium
Apartment with yard, with basement
Brussels, Belgium
Area 137 m²
Floor 3
Belgium.Brussels Apartment for Avenue Louise Location: the most beautiful part of the street…
€505,000
3 room apartment in Brussels, Belgium
3 room apartment
Brussels, Belgium
Rooms 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
Belgium.Brussels Apartment near Gran Place Apartment is located in the historic city center,…
€600,000
8 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with sauna in Flanders, Belgium
8 room apartment with elevator, with terrace, with sauna
Flanders, Belgium
Rooms 8
Area 604 m²
Belgium. Maaseik, Limburg Province, eastern Flanders Prestigious Penthouse with a covered Pe…
€1,51M
3 room apartment in Brussels-Capital, Belgium
3 room apartment
Brussels-Capital, Belgium
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 1/4
Property characteristics  • Room :  • Area: 120 m²  • Rooms: 8  • Floor: Ground floor / …
€525,000
3 room apartment in Brussels-Capital, Belgium
3 room apartment
Brussels-Capital, Belgium
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
Floor 1/4
€650,000
4 room house in Lasne, Belgium
4 room house
Lasne, Belgium
Rooms 9
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 3
Property characteristics  • Area: 353 m²  • Rooms: 9  • Levels: 3  • Bedrooms: 4  • Hea…
€1,40M
4 room apartment in Brussels-Capital, Belgium
4 room apartment
Brussels-Capital, Belgium
Rooms 10
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/4
Property characteristics  • Area: 215 m²  • Rooms: 10  • Floor: 1st / 4  • Levels: 1  •…
€1,10M
2 room apartment in Brussels-Capital, Belgium
2 room apartment
Brussels-Capital, Belgium
Bedrooms 2
Area 150 m²
Property characteristics  • Room :  • Area: 120 m²  • Rooms: 8  • Floor: Ground floor / …
€525,000
Villa 5 room villa in Chaussée Brunehault, Belgium
Villa 5 room villa
Chaussée Brunehault, Belgium
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 518 m²
Property characteristics   • Area: 518 m²   • Rooms: 12   • Levels: 2   • Bedrooms: 5  …
€2,95M
5 room house in Brussels-Capital, Belgium
5 room house
Brussels-Capital, Belgium
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 332 m²
Property characteristics    • Area: 332 m²  • Rooms: 16  • Bedrooms: 5  • Heating: Radi…
€1,60M
House in Bruxelles-Brussel, Belgium
House
Bruxelles-Brussel, Belgium
Number of floors 5
Property characteristics     • Rooms: 20   • Levels: 5   • Heating: Radiator Fuel oil  …
€3,00M

Properties features in Belgium

cheap
luxury

About Belgium

Located in Western Europe, Belgium is a sovereign state that is well known for its cultural diversity and rich history. It shares its borders with many countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Luxembourg, and France. It has a mix of Dutch-speaking and French-speaking inhabitants who enjoy a very high standard of living and high-income economy. The country hosts over 2000 years of history right from the Roman Empire that has seen medieval villages, ruins, castles, and other historical monuments preserved perfectly to date.

A prime destination for tourism

Due to its diverse history and unique topographical features it sees millions of tourists each year. The main attractions are the numerous medieval villages with magnificent architecture. This includes cathedrals, castles, ruins, museums, among others. Belgium also has advanced coastlines, parks, zoos and seaports. A large number of attractions, pleasant climate, and diverse history has repeatedly contributed to ranking the country as one of the best travel destinations for decades.

Why buy property in Belgium?

Since there are no restrictions on buying properties in Belgium, it is one of the best options that you can consider. Whether you are looking for a new home or a lucrative asset opportunity it has the best to offer in terms of real estate. You can choose a reliable real estate agent to get access to hundreds of good property deals in that are guaranteed to appreciate in value. Being one of the founding members of the European Union it is a developed country that has a rapidly growing economy. Whether you are looking for a quaint house in medieval villages or luxury properties the options are endless. The entire process of acquiring property can be completed in less than 2 months which is relatively short and straightforward. In this time, you can be the proud owner of your new home in the heart of Belgium.

