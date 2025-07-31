  1. Realting.com
  2. Emiraty Arabskie
  Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury residential project Riverside Views Apartments

Dzielnica mieszkaniowa Luxury residential project Riverside Views Apartments

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
od
$205,000
;
15
ID: 32597
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
Data aktualizacji: 8.10.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Emiraty Arabskie
  • Region / Państwo
    Dubaj

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa komfortu
  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2029
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

We present to your attention the luxurious Riverside Views Apartments residential project, located in Dubai with a wide range of amenities.

 

To keep you healthy and active, Riverside Views Apartments offer unique amenities such as the Opal Chess Haven, exercise stations, a climbing wall with refreshing water slides, Zen Spa, essential oil lakes, and even a floating stage for operas and musicals.

 

Dining and wellness include a variety of meals at Portofino Restaurant, Island Restaurant, and cooking classes using fresh organic ingredients from hydroponic farms.

 

In terms of social and cultural amenities, residents can enjoy a floating cinema, lounge areas, and a clubhouse with various amenities such as workspaces, gyms, open-air cinemas, and arcade games. There is also an amphitheater for regular events, a gaming area for adults, and a children's adventure zone.

 

The project is strategically located in a prime area with quick and easy access to major attractions such as EXPO 2020, airports, metro stations, and shopping malls such as Damac Mall and Mall of the Emirates.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Dubaj, Emiraty Arabskie
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze

