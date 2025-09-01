  1. Realting.com
  Kompleks mieszkalny Sun Hills Layan Condominium near Layan Beach in Bang Tao.

Kompleks mieszkalny Sun Hills Layan Condominium near Layan Beach in Bang Tao.

Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$115,000
BTC
1.3679021
ETH
71.6975977
USDT
113 698.7181705
* Cena ma charakter poglądowy
i jest zgodna z kursem wymiany 16.04.2025
;
11
Data aktualizacji: 24.09.2025

Lokalizacja

Pokaż na mapie
  • Kraj
    Tajlandia
  • Region / Państwo
    Phuket
  • Okolica
    Thalang
  • Miasto
    Choeng Thale

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Klasa
    Klasa
    Klasa premium
  • Opcje wykończenia
    Opcje wykończenia
    Gotowe

Szczegóły wnętrza

Zabezpieczenia:

  • Ochrona

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Cechy zewnętrzne:

  • Basen
  • Siłownia
  • Teren zamknięty
  • Winda

Dodatkowo

  • Firma zarządzająca
  • Wycieczka online
  • Transakcja zdalna

O kompleksie

The modern Sun Hills Layan Phuket complex is located just 1,200 meters from the popular Layan Beach in Bang Tao, making it an excellent investment opportunity and comfortable living.

The complex, comprising six 7-story buildings, offers a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and home comforts surrounded by nature. Its functionality and stunning landscape create the perfect setting for your vacation and island living.

Shops, cafes, restaurants, the Porto de Phuket and Boat Avenue shopping centers, and the elite Laguna Golf Club are all within walking distance and easy access by public transport.

Property details:

  • Distance to the sea: 1,200 meters
  • Bedrooms: Studios, 1, 2, 3
  • Bathrooms: 1, 2
  • Living area: 30 m² - 70 m²

✅Capitalization growth up to 40%
✅Expected yield up to 15% per annum

Income: Actual rental income (international hotel operator)

Price includes: furniture package, finishing, plumbing, built-in kitchen, built-in wardrobes, air conditioners.

Down payment: 35%
Interest-free installments until completion of construction.

Completion date: Q4 2027.

Ownership:

  • Freehold
  • Leasehold

Amenities:

  • Large swimming pool with a bridge and bar
  • 3 rooftop infinity pools
  • Children's pool
  • Rooftop
  • Sunset viewing platforms
  • Fitness club
  • Yoga and dance studio
  • Coworking space
  • Lobby
  • Kids' club
  • Restaurants
  • Mini market
  • Underground parking
  • And much more

For more information on this project, please call or email us.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Choeng Thale, Tajlandia

Kompleks mieszkalny Sun Hills Layan Condominium near Layan Beach in Bang Tao.
Choeng Thale, Tajlandia
od
$115,000
