Kompleks mieszkalny Villas in the new complex Tivat

Tivat, Czarnogóra
od
$805,597
;
13
ID: 32820
Nowy identyfikator budynku na Realting
In CRM: 1942
Identyfikator nowego budynku na stronie internetowej firmy
Data aktualizacji: 5.11.2025

Lokalizacja

  • Kraj
    Czarnogóra
  • Okolica
    Tivat Municipality
  • Miasteczko
    Tivat

Charakterystyka obiektu

Parametry obiektu

  • Rok realizacji
    Rok realizacji
    2025

Szczegóły zewnętrzne

Cechy parkingu:

  • Parking

Dodatkowo

  • Udzielenie zezwolenia na pobyt

O kompleksie

New object for sale – villas in Tivat.

 

House area - 230 m2

On the three floors - 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms

Land area – 410 m2

Panoramic view of the mountains and the sea.

To the sea – 500 m, to the city center – 700 m.

 

The price includes:
1. Interior finishing – parquet/ceramic tiles, walls and ceilings painted any color at choice.
2. Full exterior finishing – façade, roof, drains.
3. All engineering systems – electrics due to the project, canalization, water supply, a one-piece boiler for the house, inverter – multisplit air conditioners in the rooms, warm floor in the bathroom and common areas (except bedrooms), ventilation system, video surveillance.
4. Bathrooms – ceramic tiles, sanitary ware.
5. Terrace in front of the house, parking, walkway to the entrance to the house.
6. Basic landscaping on the project, fence around the perimeter of the site.

 

Panoramic view of the sea and the city, which will not be blocked by the new buildings.

Plot in a cozy place without tourist traffic.

The location of the villas takes into account owner’s need for privacy.

 

In 8 minutes on a footpath you can walk from the villa to the pier and the center of Tivat. Distance to the sea – 500 m., to Porto Montenegro – 1 km., to the city center – 700 m. Within walking distance there are shops, restaurants and places for promenade.

 

Thanks to a new residential quarter and Porto Montenegro marina, Tivat is becoming a part of the international family of luxury resorts. The city has everything you need for a comfortable stay and life: trendy shops, a promenade, equipped beaches, bars and restaurants, parks and schools.

 

The road to Kotor and Budva will take only 20-30 minutes.

Lokalizacja na mapie

Tivat, Czarnogóra
Edukacja
Opieka zdrowotna
Sklepy spożywcze
Jedzenie i picie
Finanse
Rekreacja

