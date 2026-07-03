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Houses for sale in Trinidad, Paraguay

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3 bedroom house in Trinidad, Paraguay
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3 bedroom house
Trinidad, Paraguay
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 9 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an approx. 1 hectare plot in the south of Paraguay, Itapúa – in Trinidad, adjace…
$171,460
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