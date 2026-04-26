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Residential properties for sale in Topi Tehsil, Pakistan

1 property total found
6 bedroom house in Maini, Pakistan
6 bedroom house
Maini, Pakistan
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 388 m²
Number of floors 3
In a quiet area of Budva, remote 1.5 km from the city center, a beautiful fork with stunning…
$838,194
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Properties features in Topi Tehsil, Pakistan

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