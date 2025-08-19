Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Yiti, Oman

Villa 2 bedrooms in Yiti, Oman
Villa 2 bedrooms
Yiti, Oman
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Rising 130 m above the coastline, Halo Villas is a limited collection of 2 bedroom villas wi…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yiti, Oman
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yiti, Oman
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
The Trump Cliff villas represent the pinnacle of high-society living. Nestled beside the Tru…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Yiti, Oman
Villa 5 bedrooms
Yiti, Oman
Bedrooms 5
Area 4 m²
The power of living begins 130 meters above the Muscat Riviera, where Trump Golf Villa owner…
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Yiti, Oman
Villa 3 bedrooms
Yiti, Oman
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
Situated in AIDA, an exclusive gated community and renowned golfing destination, perched 130…
Price on request
Villa in Yiti, Oman
Villa
Yiti, Oman
Area 125 m²
Situated in AIDA, a renowned golfing destination and exclusive gated community perched 130 m…
Price on request
