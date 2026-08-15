Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Oman
  3. Residential
  4. Studio apartment
  5. Swimming pool

Pool Studios for Sale in Oman

;
Muscat Governorate
3
Studio apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment in Dhofar Governorate, Oman
1 room studio apartment
Dhofar Governorate, Oman
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 2/4
A fully integrated coastal community situated in Hawana Salalah, Oman. Located directly on t…
$149,800
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Oman

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go