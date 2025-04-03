Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Salalah, Oman

1 property total found
Villa 2 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view in Salalah, Oman
Villa 2 bedrooms with Furnitured, with Air conditioner, with Sea view
Salalah, Oman
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
Dear friends !!! are ready to present you an interesting investment area! Oman is a wonder…
$439,400
Properties features in Salalah, Oman

