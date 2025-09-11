Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Norway

3 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Møre og Romsdal, Norway
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Møre og Romsdal, Norway
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Bakery house with shop. Traditional Norwegian style build year 1905. Own bakery stone oven. …
$128,423
Private seller
Languages
English, Dutch
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Møre og Romsdal, Norway
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Møre og Romsdal, Norway
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
White house beautiful location. Traditional Norwegian build. Own harbor. Jacuzzi  Buildin…
$258,512
Private seller
Languages
English, Dutch
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Møre og Romsdal, Norway
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Møre og Romsdal, Norway
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 2
Storholmen is located just south of Kvamsøya in Møre og Romsdal, which is the first island n…
$357,940
Private seller
Languages
English, Dutch
