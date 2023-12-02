Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Netherlands
  3. Residential
  4. Utrecht

Residential properties for sale in Utrecht, Netherlands

1 property total found
Villa 9 rooms in Netherlands, Netherlands
Villa 9 rooms
Netherlands, Netherlands
Rooms 9
Area 612 m²
Netherlands Modern villa with a stable Beautiful modern villa 35 min drive from Amsterdam, n…
€2,77M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Utrecht, Netherlands

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir