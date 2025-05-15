Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Moldova
  3. Ștefan Vodă District
  4. Commercial
  5. Warehouse

Warehouses for sale in Ștefan Vodă District, Moldova

Warehouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Warehouse 1 204 m² in Talmaza, Moldova
Warehouse 1 204 m²
Talmaza, Moldova
Area 1 204 m²
Finished warehouse complexArea: 1260 m2 | Plot: 67 acres | Façade: 90 m | Price: $550 000An …
$615,583
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go