Realting.com
Moldova
Long-term rental
Monthly rent of residential properties in Moldova
4 properties total found
Office
Chișinau, Moldova
365 m²
3
€5,600
per month
Office 9 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Chișinau, Moldova
9
300 m²
3
For long-term rent is a detached new, modern house of 300 sq.m = 3 floors for an embassy, re…
€6,500
per month
Office and commercial building with its own parking for 30 cars. First line
Chișinau, Moldova
9
3
320 m²
3
Commercial building for rent located on the first line of the street. Muncesti 90. Total us…
€3,500
per month
7 room house
Chișinau, Moldova
7
3
300 m²
3
We rent out a house for a diplomatic mission, embassy, or international organization. Mor…
€4,500
per month
Look for
New buildings
on Realting.com
Go
