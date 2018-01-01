Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of residential properties in Moldova

Office in Chișinau, Moldova
Office
Chișinau, Moldova
Area 365 m²
Number of floors 3
€5,600
per month
Office 9 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen in Chișinau, Moldova
Office 9 rooms with Parking, with Air conditioner, with Kitchen
Chișinau, Moldova
Rooms 9
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For long-term rent is a detached new, modern house of 300 sq.m = 3 floors for an embassy, re…
€6,500
per month
Office and commercial building with its own parking for 30 cars. First line in Chișinau, Moldova
Office and commercial building with its own parking for 30 cars. First line
Chișinau, Moldova
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 3
Commercial building for rent located on the first line of the street. Muncesti 90. Total us…
€3,500
per month
7 room house in Chișinau, Moldova
7 room house
Chișinau, Moldova
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
We rent out a house for a diplomatic mission, embassy, or international organization. Mor…
€4,500
per month
