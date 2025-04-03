Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Moldova
  3. Chișinău Municipality
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Chișinău Municipality, Moldova

Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
BUSINESS FOR SALE in Chișinau, Moldova
BUSINESS FOR SALE
Chișinau, Moldova
Area 290 000 m²
In Moldova, an airport with adjacent territories is for sale, which, together with the airfi…
$3,61M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes