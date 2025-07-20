Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. San Bernardino Tlaxcalancingo
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in San Bernardino Tlaxcalancingo, Mexico

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in San Bernardino Tlaxcalancingo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
San Bernardino Tlaxcalancingo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 502 m²
Within San Martinito Residential FractionationHouse in unevennessDouble height hallDining ro…
$483,707
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in San Bernardino Tlaxcalancingo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Bernardino Tlaxcalancingo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 757 m²
Majestic corner houseIt consists of a garden of 450 meters garage with electric porton for t…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in San Bernardino Tlaxcalancingo, Mexico
4 bedroom house
San Bernardino Tlaxcalancingo, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 502 m²
Within San Martinito Residential FractionationHouse in unevennessDouble height hallDining ro…
$483,707
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
3 bedroom house in San Bernardino Tlaxcalancingo, Mexico
3 bedroom house
San Bernardino Tlaxcalancingo, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 757 m²
House for saleResidential subdivision behind Paseo Destination$3,800,000Terreno 210 M2Constr…
$1,13M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go