Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. San Juan del Rio
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in San Juan del Rio, Mexico

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom house in San Juan del Rio, Mexico
2 bedroom house
San Juan del Rio, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointment127 m2 of land116 m2 of construction.House developed on 2 le…
$1,50M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in San Juan del Rio, Mexico
2 bedroom house
San Juan del Rio, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Immediate deliveryBy appointmentM2 of land: 150Construction m2: 160.02House room that has th…
$2,15M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in San Juan del Rio, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go