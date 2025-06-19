Show property on map Show properties list
Penthouses for sale in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

5 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 581 m²
Nestled within Playa del Carmen’s prestigious Corasol community, this exquisite two-bedroom,…
$675,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 5 349 m²
This extraordinary four-bedroom, six-bathroom penthouse at AWA Corasol offers an unmatched l…
$1,52M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 713 m²
Experience the pinnacle of luxury living with this exceptional 4-bedroom penthouse loft in P…
$900,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 3 451 m²
Discover the pinnacle of luxury living with this stunning three-bedroom penthouse in Playa d…
$575,000
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 963 m²
Discover the epitome of modern elegance and convenience with this stunning 3-bedroom penthou…
$500,000
