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Terraced Apartments for sale in Playa del Carmen, Mexico

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Apartment 9 bedrooms in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 574 m²
Number of floors 3
Incredible Investment opportunity most popular tourist destination in Latin America , in Mex…
$1,70M
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