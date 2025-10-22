Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in La Crucecita, Mexico

28 properties total found
Condo 3 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 3 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 632 m²
Welcome to Biya-Ná, an exceptional luxury development nestled in the heart of Huatulco, wher…
$499,000
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 625 m²
Located in Chahue, Huatulco. This modern loft located in the newest development Cala Chahue …
$203,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 200 m²
Located on a peaceful street in the heart of Santa Cruz, this spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom…
$290,000
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 657 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Santa Cruz, Huatulco, the one-bedroom residences at E…
$171,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 729 m²
Welcome to Bacaandará – Refined Coastal Living by Tejón Beach Just steps from the sand, Baca…
$950,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 954 m²
Discover Huatulco Condo Entre Nubes, a stunning development located in La Crucecita, Huatulc…
$220,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 272 m²
Discover Meridian, located in the Sophisticated Center of Huatulco, Chahué! This exclusive d…
$316,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 397 m²
Located in Chahué, Huatulco. Welcome to this beautifully upgraded 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo in…
$419,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 199 m²
Step into coastal luxury with this elegant 2 -bedroom, 1.5-bathroom loft-style condo at Alto…
$304,000
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 944 m²
Discover Costta Condo, a luxury development located in the Santa Cruz area! This exclusive d…
$257,000
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 882 m²
Located in Santa Cruz, Huatulco. This modern 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom cozy studio offers 882 Ft…
$220,000
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 149 m²
Located in Santa Cruz, Huatulco. Where nature meets modernity in the ultimate paradise—offer…
$254,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 814 m²
Located in Santa Cruz, Huatulco. Experience the ultimate coastal lifestyle in this move-in-r…
$319,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 636 m²
Discover Alunda Residences located in Tangolunda, Huatulco! This exclusive development consi…
$399,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 798 m²
Located overlooking Tejon Beach, Huatulco. This brand-new, never-lived-in 2-bedroom, 2.5-bat…
$649,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 425 m²
Located in Santa Cruz, Huatulco. This modern 2 bedroom, 2 - 2.5 bathroom condo boasts 1,405 …
$356,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 310 m²
Located in Santa Cruz, Huatulco. Where nature meets modernity in the ultimate paradise—offer…
$334,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 942 m²
Perched in one of Huatulco’s most sought-after gated communities, this beautiful condo offer…
$563,000
Leave a request
Condo 4 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 4 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 2 120 m²
Overlooking the breathtaking Santa Cruz Bay, this stunning 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom condo inv…
$619,000
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 645 m²
Located in Santa Cruz, Huatulco. Live the laid-back coastal lifestyle in this beautifully u…
$229,000
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 678 m²
Experience the ultimate in coastal living with Paradise Cove's exclusive 1-bedroom condos, o…
$350,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 269 m²
Located in the heart of Chahué, Huatulco, this stunning 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo at Merid…
$339,000
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 3 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 036 m²
Discover Meridian, located in the Sophisticated Center of Huatulco, Chahué! This exclusive d…
$442,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 141 m²
Located in a quiet residential area of Santa Cruz, Huatulco, the two-bedroom residences at E…
$305,000
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 1 bedroom
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 457 m²
Embrace modern living in this beautifully designed 1-bedroom, 1 -bathroom condo at Altos Mon…
$137,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 937 m²
ALMA – Where Architecture Meets Soul Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the Sierra Madre m…
$853,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 665 m²
Imagine waking up and having the option to walk into your choice of the 3 villages that make…
$386,000
Leave a request
Condo 2 bedrooms in La Crucecita, Mexico
Condo 2 bedrooms
La Crucecita, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 044 m²
Discover Cala Chahue, located in Chahue, Huatulco. This modern two-story condo located in th…
$311,000
Leave a request
