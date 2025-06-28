Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Mexico
  3. Municipio de Ensenada
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Municipio de Ensenada, Mexico

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom house in Ensenada, Mexico
4 bedroom house
Ensenada, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Linda and beautiful house located in CastillaThis beautiful house has 220m2 construction and…
$2,74M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipio de Ensenada, Mexico

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go