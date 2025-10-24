Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico

5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 2 929 m²
Fall in love with this stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom beachfront villa, offering 2,929 Ft2 o…
$749,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Villa 2 bedrooms
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 572 m²
Fall in love with this 1,572 Ft2 ocean-view villa. With 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and spaciou…
$315,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Villa 4 bedrooms
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 3 767 m²
Eco Villas La Flia situated on one of the most pristine beaches of Puerto Escondido, La Barr…
$1,60M
Villa 1 bedroom in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Villa 1 bedroom
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 743 m²
Embrace contemporary coastal living with this elegant 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom villa located …
$182,705
Villa 3 bedrooms in Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Villa 3 bedrooms
Brisas de Zicatela, Mexico
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 1 840 m²
Fall in love with this 1,840 Ft2 ocean-view villa. Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and sp…
$349,000
