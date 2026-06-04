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Pool Apartments for sale in Mexico

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Sinaloa
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Apartment 9 bedrooms in Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Apartment 9 bedrooms
Playa del Carmen, Mexico
Rooms 18
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 8
Area 574 m²
Number of floors 3
Incredible Investment opportunity most popular tourist destination in Latin America , in Mex…
$1,70M
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Property types in Mexico

condos
1 BHK
2 BHK

Properties features in Mexico

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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