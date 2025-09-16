Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. North Macedonia
  3. Municipality of Karposh
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Municipality of Karposh, North Macedonia

Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
READY BUSINESS in Municipality of Karposh, North Macedonia
READY BUSINESS
Municipality of Karposh, North Macedonia
Ready business In North Macedonia, land with a working 600 MW solar power plant at a high…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go