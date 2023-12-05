Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. North Macedonia
  3. Commercial
  4. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in North Macedonia

Manufacture To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
INVESTMENT OF LAND WITH SOLAR POWER PLANT PROJECT in Bistrica, North Macedonia
INVESTMENT OF LAND WITH SOLAR POWER PLANT PROJECT
Bistrica, North Macedonia
Land for sale with a solar (photovoltaic) power plant project with a capacity of 3, 5.9 and …
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Velesdar d.o.o.
Languages: English, Русский, Українська, Hrvatski, Crnogorski
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir