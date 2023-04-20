Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Great Plain and North
  4. Békés

Lands for sale in Békés, Hungary

15 properties total found
Plot of land in Gyomaendrod, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyomaendrod, Hungary
4 600 m²
€ 171,275
Plot of land in Devavanya, Hungary
Plot of land
Devavanya, Hungary
8 657 m²
€ 110,366
Plot of land in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
1 127 m²
€ 7,257
Plot of land in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 249 m²
€ 12,931
Plot of land in Gerendas, Hungary
Plot of land
Gerendas, Hungary
20 000 m²
€ 21,113
Plot of land in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
772 m²
€ 10,292
Plot of land in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
824 m²
€ 9,210
Plot of land in Mezobereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezobereny, Hungary
672 m²
€ 9,237
Plot of land in Kamut, Hungary
Plot of land
Kamut, Hungary
1 331 m²
€ 14,779
Plot of land in Mezobereny, Hungary
Plot of land
Mezobereny, Hungary
555 m²
€ 8,973
Plot of land in Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Bekescsabai jaras, Hungary
2 647 m²
€ 163,622
Plot of land in Gyula, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyula, Hungary
1 500 m²
€ 12,668
Plot of land in Tarhos, Hungary
Plot of land
Tarhos, Hungary
100 000 m²
€ 65,977
Plot of land in Szarvas, Hungary
Plot of land
Szarvas, Hungary
8 431 m²
€ 131,953
Plot of land in Bekesszentandras, Hungary
Plot of land
Bekesszentandras, Hungary
2 067 m²
€ 88,401
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir