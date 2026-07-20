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Monthly rent of penthouses in South District, Israel

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3 properties total found
Penthouse 3 rooms in Eilat, Israel
Penthouse 3 rooms
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Superb 3-room apartment on the ground floor with private swimming pool and terrace, located …
$2,296
per month
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Ashdod, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Ashdod, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 145 m²
Youd Zain neighborhood near the sea, Beautiful penthouse with terrace sea view,
$3,280
per month
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Penthouse 5 rooms in Eilat, Israel
Penthouse 5 rooms
Eilat, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Sublime 5-room penthouse for rent in Eilat with terrace and partial sea view, all furnished,…
$2,788
per month
Leave a request
Mazur EstateMazur Estate
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