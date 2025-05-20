Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of villas in Center District, Israel

2 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms in Kfar Yona, Israel
Villa 7 rooms
Kfar Yona, Israel
Rooms 7
Area 330 m²
SUBLE HOUSE OF 330 M2 CONSTRUCTED ON 460 M2 FIELD INCLUDING 7 CHAMBRES OF WHICH SPACIEOUS FO…
$5,618
per month
Villa 8 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Villa 8 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 440 m²
magnificent new and modern luxurious house. Private elevator. swimming pool cinema room. All…
$19,663
per month
