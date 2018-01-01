Bonuses for platform partners

Conditions and requirements for placement

We offer to place the button with the Realting logo on your company’s website, which leads to the platform home page (https://realting.com/) and get a unique bonus of 1000 realtings, which is equivalent to 100 EUR, in your personal cabinet. This bonus can be spent on paid services of the platform.

How to place the button code:

The code for the button should be placed on all pages of the website or the home page;

On a static website (without a site management system), the placement of the button code on each page is done manually. To do this, you need to connect to the site via FTP and insert the code into each html file of the site. Of course, this has to be done very carefully to avoid disrupting the page layout and damaging the website;

On a dynamic code website, buttons can be placed in two ways: via the site management system. If this was provided for when the website was developed, there should be a field in the website control panel («site admin») where you can paste the button code and save the changes. The advantage of this approach is that you will not need FTP access to the site; manually in the website template. This approach is similar to working with a static website. Only you will have to manually place the code in just a few files in the site's template.



In the case of templates that use quote escaping, remember to do this with quotes in the button code as well.

You should not:

By any means to prevent search engines from indexing the code;

Change the addresses of the links placed in the button code;

Hide (make invisible) the button from users.

Note! If you’re not sure if you’re going to get it right, it’s best to get in touch with the technical support team that runs your site.

After performing all the necessary actions, do not forget to check the functionality of your website. And also make sure that the button is working. To do this, just click on it and go to the platform Realting.com.

The button should be placed on your company’s website for the entire period of cooperation with the REALTING platform.